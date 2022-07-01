Skip to content

Silouan the Athonite: “that which they have truly seen and know”

1 July 2022
“Each of us can discuss God inasmuch as he has known the grace of the Holy Spirit; for how can we think of or discuss what we haven’t seen, or haven’t head of, or don’t know? The saints say that they have seen God, but there are people who say that there is no God. Clearly, they say this because they haven’t known God, but this does not at all mean that He is not. The saints speak of that which they have truly seen and know.”

St. Silouan the Athonite

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
