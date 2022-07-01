Aleksandr Dugin: “It is about one America going to war with another America more and more openly”

“And it is in this context that the 1973 US Supreme Court decision on abortion Roe v. Wade must be seen. It is in favour of the old liberalism and pragmatism. Note that it does not prohibit abortion, but merely states that there is no clear solution at the level of federal law. States can solve the problem as they wish, but it means, no more and no less, that time is reversible. You can move in one direction, progressive, or you can move in the opposite direction. As long as it works. So it is not about abortion at all. It is about understanding the nature of time. It is about the deepest divisions in American society. It is about one America going to war with another America more and more openly.

“The Supreme Court is now overturning the totalitarian dictatorial strategy of the neo-liberal globalist elites, who act – a bit like the Bolsheviks in Russia – in the name of the future. Progress justifies everything. Until then, all decisions have only gone in one direction: in favour of individualism, egocentrism and hedonism, and suddenly the Supreme Court takes an abrupt step backwards. Why, was it allowed to do so? And the almost desperate old Americans, pragmatists and libertarians rejoice: the freedom to do what you want, not what the progressives and technocrats say, to go in any direction, not just where the globalists are forcibly sending us, has triumphed again, and Missouri’s brave attorney general has already shown what can be done. Bravo! It is a pragmatic revolution, an American-style conservative revolution.

“Of course, all the globalist progressive crap is about to go down the drain. The old America has in a way counter-attacked the new America.

“’If the kingdom of law is divided in itself, it will surely become desolate’. Matthew 12:25 Better sooner than later….”

Aleksandr Dugin

