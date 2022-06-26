Skip to content

Rod Dreher: “an obvious Luciferian connection”

26 June 2022
“There is an obvious Luciferian connection between the twin sacred rites of abortion and sex change. Both assert human will over life and the generative order. Both refuse the givenness of Creation. Both insist that the autonomous choosing individual has ultimate power over life and death, male and female. Both rites are necessary to upholding the Sexual Revolution, which is the event that gives meaning to the lives of the American ruling class.”

Rod Dreher

More here.

