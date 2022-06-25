Skip to content

Tertullian: “life begins with conception”

25 June 2022
“In our case, a murder being once for all forbidden, we may not destroy even the fetus in the womb, while as yet the human being derives blood from the other parts of the body for its sustenance. To hinder a birth is merely a speedier man-killing; nor does it matter whether you take away a life that is born, or destroy one that is coming to birth. That is a man which is going to be one; you have the fruit already in its seed”

Tertullian, Apology 9:8, 197 A.D.

“Among surgeons’ tools there is a certain instrument, which is formed with a nicely-adjusted flexible frame for opening the uterus first of all and keeping it open; it is further furnished with an annular blade, by means of which the limbs [of the child] within the womb are dissected with anxious but unfaltering care; its last appendage being a blunted or covered hook, wherewith the entire fetus is extracted by a violent delivery.

[…]

“There is also [another instrument in the shape of] a copper needle or spike, by which the actual death is managed in this furtive robbery of life: They give it, from its infanticide function, the name of embruosphaktes, [meaning] “the slayer of the infant,” which of course was alive.

[. . .]

[The doctors who performed abortions] all knew well enough that a living being had been conceived, and [they] pitied this most luckless infant state, which had first to be put to death, to escape being tortured alive”

Tertullian, The Soul, 210 A.D.

“Now we allow that life begins with conception because we contend that the soul also begins from conception; life taking its commencement at the same moment and place that the soul does”

Tertullian, The Soul, 210 A.D.

“The law of Moses, indeed, punishes with due penalties the man who shall cause abortion [Ex. 21:22–24]”

Tertullian, The Soul, 210 A.D.

One Comment leave one →
  1. ctmiller8492 permalink
    25 June 2022 12:51 pm

    Many of these people mad at the over turning of Roe v Wade spent the last two years advocating for mandatory jabs, economic sanctions and possible FORCED vaccinations on those who said no thank you to being stuck?

    My body my choice, but only when it fits YOUR narrative huh?

