“procuring abortion”
25 June 2022
“The way of light, then, is as follows. If anyone desires to travel to the appointed place, he must be zealous in his works. The knowledge, therefore, which is given to us for the purpose of walking in this way, is the following. . . . Thou shalt not slay the child by procuring abortion; nor, again, shalt thou destroy it after it is born”
Letter of Barnabas, 74 A.D.
Imagine going back in time 30 yrs and hearing that one day Roe would be overturned thanks in part to…Donald Trump. What a day. I’m in awe of all the pro-life leaders who worked tirelessly on the legal/legislative strategy, changing public opinion, & supporting women in crisis.