Hippolytus: “See, then, into what great impiety that lawless one has proceeded”

.

“Women who were reputed to be believers began to take drugs to render themselves sterile, and to bind themselves tightly so as to expel what was being conceived, since they would not, on account of relatives and excess wealth, want to have a child by a slave or by any insignificant person. See, then, into what great impiety that lawless one has proceeded, by teaching adultery and murder at the same time!”

Hippolytus of Rome, Refutation of All Heresies, 228 A.D.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.