Clement of Rome: “let our souls be bound to God who is faithful”

“Job says, ‘You shall raise up this flesh of mine, which has suffered all these things’ (cf. Job 19:26-27). Having then this hope, let our souls be bound to God who is faithful in His promises, and just in His judgments. He who has commanded us not to lie, shall much more Himself not lie?”

St. Clement of Rome

