We are all living during a time of profound social disruption. Because of the uncertainty of the times people of all ages and walks of life are struggling with themselves and with one another about meaning: what does it mean to be human? What does it mean to be a citizen? What does it mean to be a family? What does it mean to be in community? It is these and other questions that lie behind our language policing, our flag-waving, our marching and counter-marching, our arguments with loved ones, and more. Increasingly, each of us internalize and act on the belief that the only place to find meaning is within ourselves. That the answer the questions of life are to be answered by the self, and only by the self. No other authority that can or should grant to any of us right understanding. It can only be found by ourselves, within ourselves, for ourselves. As individuals we must deal with the interrogative, “what does it mean?” all on our own.

Yet, if we are honest, we would confess that we are doing a poor job of determining, on our own. answers to the question “what does it mean?” By any objective measure, we are an anxious, depressed, angry, and confused people. Anti-anxiety and anti-depression prescriptions are at an all-time high; deaths from drug use, alcohol abuse and suicide, especially among the young, are at all time highs; more and more people are leaving the workplace because they doubt the worth of what they are doing; less of us are engaged in our community because other people are difficult and perhaps not worth the effort. We try to bring meaning, try to coerce others to act according to our desire, but even if we can enforce compliance, we cannot make others wish to live as we want them to. Our lives are being undone by the confusion we are loosing.

In the account of the first Pentecost found in the second chapter of Acts, there is the sound of rushing wind, tongues of fire, multiple languages, but only one question: what does it mean? Peter rises to speak meaning into a situation that appears confusing and uncertain. Peter speaks according to what he has been taught, he speaks out of what has been given to him, he speaks to the glory of the One whose Word he keeps. “Those who keep my word will never see death” said Jesus, who was obedient even to death on a cross, and who then was raised up, demonstrating the truth of his Word. Jesus’ word and teaching are worthy of trust. It will bring meaning to lives otherwise undone by chaos. It will give purpose to living. Peter speaks of what he had learned from Jesus, and from there gives his listeners wisdom.

It is the wisdom that Jesus gives which we so desperately need, wisdom that does not fail, and wisdom that is not self-produced. Possessing the wisdom that Jesus provides makes possible our reconciliation with God! We who are made in the image of God are intended to be joint heirs in what God is bringing about.

Only Jesus, the Son of God, has life in him. And he has called us to follow him, to learn and live his wisdom, to have right understanding. He knows our tendency to get it wrong, so he teaches us through his Word. He recognizes our proneness to wander, and so gives us His guidance. He sees how we give ourselves to all sorts of destructive lies, so he gives us Himself in the Holy Eucharist. In all things, in all of life, to death, and beyond the grave, our Lord is with us, so that we can assert with assurance, “Thanks be to God, this is what my life means.”

