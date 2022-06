Justin Popovich: “Our world is guided by two principles and sources”

“Our world is guided by two principles and sources: God and the devil. All that is better in the world of men has its source in God, and all that is bad has the devil as its principle and source. In the final account, all good comes from God, and all evil from the devil.”

St. Justin Popovich, Explanation of I John 3:11

