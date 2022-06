Maximus Confessor: “put your hope in the one God, and serve Him alone”

“You must love every man with your whole soul, but put your hope in the one God, and serve Him alone. For as long as He is protecting us and our friends (the angels) are helping us, our enemies (the demons) cannot inflict evil upon us. But when He forsakes us, the also our friends turn away from us, and our enemies receive power over us.”

St. Maximus Confessor, Chapters on Love

