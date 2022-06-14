Gregory Palamas: “only those for whom to live is Christ”

“[Our Lord Jesus Christ] was separated from [the disciples] in the body (though as God He was with them) and, as He had promised them, He was taken up and sat at the right hand of the Father with our human flesh. As He lived, died, rose and ascended, so we live, die and are resurrected. Not all of us, however, will attain to the ascension, but only those for whom to live is Christ, and to die for Him is gain (Phil. 1:21), those who, before they died, crucified sin through repentance and a way of life according to the Gospel. After the Resurrection of all, they alone will be caught up in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air (cf. I Thess. 4:17). A cloud also received the Lord as He ascended, as Luke relates in the Acts of the Apostles (Acts 1:9). After the Ascension the disciples did not see Him with their bodily eyes but with the eyes of their souls, yet they worshiped Him (Lk. 24:52). Let us do the same, then, and like them, stay in peace (for Jerusalem means peace) keeping peace within ourselves and with one another. Let each of us go into our own upper room (Acts 1:13), our mind, and stay there praying, and let us purify ourselves from passionate and base thoughts. In this way we shall not miss the Coming of the Comforter, and shall worship the Father, Son and Holy Spirit in spirit and truth, now and forever and unto the ages of ages. Amen.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

