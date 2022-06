“you will be able to bear it”

“The Lord does not place heavy crosses on the weak.”

Fr. Andrei Tkachov

“There has no temptation befallen you but such as is common to man. But GOD is faithful, Who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able to endure. And with the temptation He will also make the way of escape, so that you will be able to bear it” (I Corinthians 10:13)

