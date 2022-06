Silouan the Athonite: “To his chosen ones the Lord gives such great grace”

“The Lord loves all people, but He loves those who seek Him even more. To his chosen ones the Lord gives such great grace that for love they forsake the whole earth, the whole world, and their souls burn with desire that all people might be saved and see the glory of the Lord.”

St. Silouan the Athonite

