John Stott: “The pursuit of happiness”

“The pursuit of happiness. Those who pursue happiness never find it. Joy and peace are extremely elusive blessings. Happiness is a will-o’-the-wisp, a phantom. Even as we reach out a hand to grasp it, it vanishes into thin air. For joy and peace are not suitable goals to pursue; they are by-products of love. God give them to us, not when we pursue *them*, but when we pursue *him* and *others* in love … The self-conscious pursuit of happiness will always end in failure. But when we forget ourselves in the self-giving service of love, then joy and peace come flooding into our lives as incidental, unlooked-for blessings.”

John R.W. Stott

