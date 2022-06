Silouan the Athonite: “The proud soul, …, will never know God”

“The Lord does not show Himself to a proud soul. The proud soul, no matter how many books it reads, will never know God, since by its pride it does not give place for the grace of the Holy Spirit, while God is known only by the humble soul.”

St. Silouan the Athonite

