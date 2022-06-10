Hilaire Belloc: “a dull urban population, all formed under … State education”
10 June 2022
tags: deception, Hilaire Belloc, lies, manipulation, mind control, public education, social engineering, wokism
.
“It has been discovered that with a dull urban population, all formed under a mechanical system of State education, a suggestion or command, however senseless and unreasoned, will be obeyed if it be sufficiently repeated.”
Hilaire Belloc, An Essay on the Restoration of Property
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet