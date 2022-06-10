Hilaire Belloc: “a dull urban population, all formed under … State education”

“It has been discovered that with a dull urban population, all formed under a mechanical system of State education, a suggestion or command, however senseless and unreasoned, will be obeyed if it be sufficiently repeated.”

Hilaire Belloc, An Essay on the Restoration of Property

