Hilaire Belloc: “a dull urban population, all formed under … State education”

10 June 2022
“It has been discovered that with a dull urban population, all formed under a mechanical system of State education, a suggestion or command, however senseless and unreasoned, will be obeyed if it be sufficiently repeated.”

Hilaire Belloc, An Essay on the Restoration of Property

