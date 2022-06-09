Cyril of Alexandria: “do not remain permanently attached to your beloved plough”

” ‘Will the ploughmen plough the earth all day?’ (Is. 45:9). ‘O foolish people,’ he is saying, ‘a cultivator turns over the soil with the plough but he does not go on doing it forever, nor is the whole business of cultivation taken up with ploughing. For he turns over the soil not simply for the sake of doing so but in order that it might be made ready to receive the seed when he sows it and prove to be productive. Therefore I gave the hearts of all of you, which were once overgrown like wastelands, a preliminary working over, using the law of Moses as a plough, and turning them over like a farmer made them suitable for sowing with good seed. Therefore accept what he offers and do not remain permanently attached to your beloved plough, which is the law.’ For he ploughed, as I have said, not so that you should hold fast to ploughing (for what would be the use of that?) but so that you should produce the fruits of truth.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria

