Mark the Ascetic: “for man does not accomplish virtue alone”

Guard your mind from self-praise and flee a high opinion of yourself, so that God does not allow you to fall into the opposite [passion to the virtue for which you boast], for man does not accomplish virtue alone, but with the help of God who sees all.

St. Mark the Ascetic, Homilies

