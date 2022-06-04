Cyril of Jerusalem: “offspring of God by adoption”

“Those… who through faith in Christ have been called to the sonship of God, have put off the inferiority of their own nature. Radiant with the grace of Him who is honouring them, as if dressed in brilliant white clothing, they advance to a status that transcends nature. For they are no longer called children of the flesh but rather offspring of God by adoption (cf. Rom. 8:14-15; 9:8).”

St. Cyril of Jerusalem

