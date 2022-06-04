Skip to content

Cyril of Jerusalem: “offspring of God by adoption”

4 June 2022
“Those… who through faith in Christ have been called to the sonship of God, have put off the inferiority of their own nature. Radiant with the grace of Him who is honouring them, as if dressed in brilliant white clothing, they advance to a status that transcends nature. For they are no longer called children of the flesh but rather offspring of God by adoption (cf. Rom. 8:14-15; 9:8).”

St. Cyril of Jerusalem

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
