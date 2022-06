At least he is honest about it.

Representative David Cicilline (Democrat, Rhode Island) is, if nothing else, very straightforward with his contempt for the Bill of Rights and the U.S.Constitution. . Democrat Representative David Cicilline explains his party's position on Second Amendment rights: "Spare me the bullshit about constitutional rights." pic.twitter.com/u6tzPLsyAz — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 3, 2022 . More here.

