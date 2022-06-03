Dionysius:”making up for what is missing and overlooking any slack”

“Salvation, benevolently operating for the preservation of the world, redeems everything in accordance with the capacity of things to be saved and it works so that everything may keep within its appropriate virtue. This is why the theologians name it ‘Redemption,’ because it does not permit the truly real to fall to nothingness and because it redeems from the passions, from impotency and deficiency anything which has gone astray toward error or disorder or has suffered a failure to reach its proper virtues. Redemption is like a loving father making up for what is missing and overlooking any slack. It raises a thing up from an evil condition and sets it firmly where it ought to be, adding on lost virtue, bringing back order and arrangement where there was disorder and derangement, making it perfect and liberating it from defects.”

St. Dionysius (Pseudo-Dionysius)

