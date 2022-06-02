John Climacus: “restrain your stomach”

.

“If you have promised Christ to go by the straight and narrow way, restrain your stomach, because by pleasing it and enlarging it, you break your contract. Attend and you will hear Him who says: ‘Spacious and broad is the way of the belly that leads to the perdition of the fornicator, and many there are who go in by it; because narrow is the gate and straight is the way of fasting that leads to the life of purity, and few there be that find it.’”

Saint John Climacus, The Ladder of Divine Ascent

.

.

.

.

.

.

.