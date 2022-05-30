Elder Ephraim: “Let us compel ourselves to remain vigilant and watchful”

.

“Let us compel ourselves to remain vigilant and watchful, and let us ward off negligence and indolence because they hinder God’s love toward man. Oftentimes the demon comes to make us feel tired and worn out. “Don’t do prostrations,” he whispers to us. “Don’t get up to pray now. You are tired! Sleep a little longer because you have to go to work…” and so many other things. Let us not listen to him! Let us force ourselves because we do not know what may happen in the moments that follow. “As I find you, I will judge you” (cf. Ez. 33:12-16). If He finds us forcing ourselves to struggle, He will rank us with the faithful strugglers. If, however, He finds us in negligence and indolence, He will group us with the failures and the indolent.”

Elder Ephraim

.

.

.

.

.

.

.