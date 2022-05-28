Nicodemus the Hagiorite: “Love for one’s neighbor and every other virtue”

“Love for one’s neighbor and every other virtue proceeds from love for God. Every virtue that does not have love as its foundation is founded on hatred. Love is the first of the virtues. This is because love, in contrast to all the other virtues, gives freedom to man, and also because man, if he so desires, can endlessly perfect himself therein. It is the first because it is the ‘greatest depth’ that man can attain. Finally, it is the first because it shall never have an end, but is eternal. For this reason the Apostle Paul said: ‘Now abideth faith, hope, and love, these three; but the greatest of these is love’ (I Cor. 13:13).”

Saint Nicodemus the Hagiorite

