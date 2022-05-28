Child Sacrifice Masquerading As “A Woman’s Choice”
28 May 2022
“In short, what better way to sow hatred and suspicion between parents and children — to abolish the family — than America’s legal abortion regime?
“The old parental cliché “I brought you into this world, and I can take you out of it” once had a sort of humorous heft, because of course the mother couldn’t really “take you out of it.” But post-Roe, the humor is gone: now, at least within the right time frame, it’s literal. Or in other words, “I could have killed you.” In chorus.
No wonder mental health is so precarious in the latest generations.“
Drew Belsky, The American Thinker
