Skip to content

Child Sacrifice Masquerading As “A Woman’s Choice”

28 May 2022
tags: , , , , ,

.

.

.

In short, what better way to sow hatred and suspicion between parents and children — to abolish the family — than America’s legal abortion regime?

The old parental cliché “I brought you into this world, and I can take you out of it” once had a sort of humorous heft, because of course the mother couldn’t really “take you out of it.”  But post-Roe, the humor is gone: now, at least within the right time frame, it’s literal.  Or in other words, “I could have killed you.”  In chorus.

No wonder mental health is so precarious in the latest generations.

Drew Belsky, The American Thinker

.

More here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: