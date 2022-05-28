Child Sacrifice Masquerading As “A Woman’s Choice”

Demonic. Pro-abortion TikToker tells her newborn baby on video “I could have killed you but I chose to let you live” pic.twitter.com/Tcfbb4dRzC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 26, 2022

“In short, what better way to sow hatred and suspicion between parents and children — to abolish the family — than America’s legal abortion regime?

“The old parental cliché “I brought you into this world, and I can take you out of it” once had a sort of humorous heft, because of course the mother couldn’t really “take you out of it.” But post-Roe, the humor is gone: now, at least within the right time frame, it’s literal. Or in other words, “I could have killed you.” In chorus.

No wonder mental health is so precarious in the latest generations.“

Drew Belsky, The American Thinker

