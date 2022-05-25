Archbishop Viganò: “deceived by globalist propaganda”

“It therefore sounds absurd, to say the least, that there is now a desire to give binding decision-making power to the WHO, when in its management of the recent pandemic emergency and the vaccine campaign the greatest damage was done in terms of the number of deaths and of patients who have suffered permanent damage to their health. In addition to the impunity it enjoyed for the crimes it has committed thanks to the silence of the mainstream media, the WHO also has total discretion over how to respond to the upcoming emergencies that are obviously being planned by the pharmaceutical lobby. The marginalization of health personnel who appeal to the Hippocratic Oath risks becoming the norm by which to eliminate every voice of dissent.“

“Global health governance is one of the fundamental elements of the New World Order, as has been made clear by authoritative experts who are not compromised with the system, and as such it must be rejected and opposed. The logic of control, profit, and mass pathologization must be replaced with a public health policy that has as its primary goal the health of citizens and the protection of their inalienable rights.”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

More here.

If you don’t know what Archbishop Vigano is referring to, watch Tucker Carlson’s opening monologue from last night.

