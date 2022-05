John of the Ladder: “Fearfulness is the daughter of unbelief”

“Whoever has become a servant of the Lord fears only his Master. But whoever is without the fear of God is often afraid of his own shadow. Fearfulness is the daughter of unbelief. A proud soul is the slave of fear; hoping in itself, in comes to such a state that it is startled by a small noise, and is afraid of the dark.”

St. John of the Ladder, The Ladder of Divine Ascent

