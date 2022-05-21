Skip to content

Seraphim Rose: “it is clearly pointed in the direction of Anarchy”

21 May 2022
“Now a government is secure insofar as it has God for its foundation and His Will for its guide; but this, surely, is not a description of Liberal government. It is, in the Liberal view, the people who rule, and not God; God Himself is a “constitutional monarch” Whose authority has been totally delegated to the people, and Whose function is entirely ceremonial. The Liberal believes in God with the same rhetorical fervor with which he believes in Heaven. The government erected upon such a faith is very little different, in principle, from a government erected upon total disbelief, and whatever its present residue of stability, it is clearly pointed in the direction of Anarchy.”

Hieromonk Seraphim Rose

  1. Ozymandias permalink
    21 May 2022 12:02 pm

    Perfect! I have thought similarly, but much less elegantly. My shorter version – Government is the new religion for Liberals.

