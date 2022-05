Smedley Butler: “a racket, pure and simple”

.

“There are only two reasons why you should ever be asked to give your youngsters. One is defense of our homes. The other is the defense of our Bill of Rights and particularly the right to worship God as we see fit. Every other reason advanced for the murder of young men is a racket, pure and simple.”

Major General Smedley D. Butler (USMC), War is a Racket

.

.

.

.

.

.

.