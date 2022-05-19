Patriarch Kirill: “the destruction of trust between countries and nations”

“Back in the 18th century, Russia opened up to the West, which became a source of knowledge for us, an example for the transformation of society. Thousands of foreigners came to our country, and for many of them Russia became a second home.

“At that time, cultural communication was built largely on shared Christian values. However, in modern times in the West, ideas which I believe are quite dangerous, based on the denial of Christian heritage and the acceptance of moral relativism, emerged and became widespread. Moral relativism was accepted as a basic principle in human relations.

“Unfortunately, over the past centuries these ideas have only developed and have led to a revision of immutable Christian values in European society, which has led to the assertion of arrogance and pride, as well as to the destruction of trust between countries and nations.

“And today Russia is not closing the “window to Europe” that Peter the Great cut through, nor is it self-isolating; but this window remains open only for mutually respectful dialogue, not for ideological dictate and bossy shouts from the outside. Participation in this dialogue must not affect our self-conscience and rob us of our legitimate pride in our country, in our history, and in our culture.”

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Speaking to the Russian Senate, May 17, 2022

