“there is something they don’t want you to know”

“Whenever you see an author subjected to “hit pieces” or a publication being trashed in the media, you know there is something they don’t want you to know. The best is to go there immediately and find out what that is. Almost invariably, whenever people or nations are being demonised, you know that’s propaganda; you are being indoctrinated to avoid information they don’t want you to have.”

Larry Romanoff

