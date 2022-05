Silouan the Athonite: “When the soul knows the love of God”

“When the soul knows the love of God by the Holy Spirit, then he clearly feels that the Lord is our own Father, the closest, dearest Father, the best. And there is not greater happiness that to love God with all the mind and heart, and our neighbor as ourself. And when this love is in the soul, then all things bring joy to the soul.“

St. Silouan the Athonite

