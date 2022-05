Peter Hitchens: “too violent and obscene to portray on TV”

.

“Abortion is the only event that modern liberals think too violent and obscene to portray on TV. This is not because they are squeamish or prudish. It is because if people knew what Abortion really looked like, it would destroy their pretence that it is a civilized answer to the problem of what to do about unwanted babies.”

Peter Hitchens

