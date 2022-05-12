“Overturning Roe strikes at the core of the postwar socioeconomic order”

The Phoenician god, Moloch, receiving child sacrifice

.

“Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the quiet part out loud earlier today:

“I believe that eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades,” she said in response to a question at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.

“The suggestion that American women must sacrifice their children for the good of the GDP is certainly revolting. But the thing is, there’s a logic to Yellen’s point. Potential family responsibilities will necessarily distract from wholesale devotion to the corporation. Corporations lose out on valuable employees when women choose to leave the workforce or prioritize family over career.

“It seems many corporations understand that as well. In a prospective post-Roe world, a growing number of major companies have announced that they will pay their employees’ travel costs to procure an abortion across state lines. It seems that corporate America has made the calculation that enabling female employees to abort their children costs less than, say, providing robust pro-family benefits. The list of corporations adding these new abortion “benefits” now includes heavy hitters like Amazon, Lyft, Salesforce, and would-be-savior-of-conservative-Twitter Elon Musk’s Tesla. (That Musk’s company is on the list is sign enough for conservatives to be wary of whether he will look out for our interests on Twitter.)

“These pro-business, pro-abortion moves lay bare the folly of the compact social conservatives made with corporate America. The histrionics from the left over Justice Alito’s leaked draft opinion show that abortion is about far more than ending a pregnancy. Overturning Roe strikes at the core of the postwar socioeconomic order.”

Emile Doak, The American Conservative

.

More here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.