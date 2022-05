Dennis E. Engleman: “this most wonderful of all moments”

“For those few who live through the Great Tribulation without having submitted themselves to Antichrist, the greatest sight is in store—the Return of Christ in glory! And those who have died in the Lord will also be awakened to witness this most wonderful of all moments.”

Dennis E. Engleman, Ultimate Things

