Dennis E. Engleman: “When he receives the ringing endorsement of this … people”

“The Jews will be the first to declare that, in the person of Antichrist, their “Christ” has finally come. When he receives the ringing endorsement of this traditionally recalcitrant and conservative people, Antichrist’s spiritual credentials will attain a sudden and spectacular validity.”

Dennis E. Engleman, Ultimate Things

