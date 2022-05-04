“Depriving children of their childhood”

.

“It is a goal of the Left to strip sexuality of its decency, its sanctity, its beauty. Because they abhor the very idea of a God who holds people responsible for the breaking of His commandments and biblical principles, they do all they can to reduce sexual behavior to an animal act, a bodily function. It’s very Darwin, very Rousseau, two heroes of the Left. These two men still speak to us from the grave with their fetid breath.

“Depriving children of their childhood by sexualizing them is a crime worthy of the worst possible punishment. Children should be playing games, getting dirty, learning how to interact properly with other children and with adults. They should be learning good manners, honor, decency, and respect for others. They should be learning math, honest American and world history, reading, composition, technology, and biology. It seems as though many of these valuable subjects are being broomed in favor of sexual grooming and indoctrination that young children do not benefit from and that actually damage them. When we ask “cui bono?” regarding this kind of sexual malfeasance, we discover that it is the libidinous wolves of both sexes that benefit, not the children.

If we do nothing about the sexualizing of children, can we live as decent human beings knowing that our schools are cranking out jaded, abused, damaged children for whom nothing is saved or sacred as they reach adulthood? “

Anthony J. DeBlasi, American Thinker

More here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.