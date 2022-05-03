Skip to content

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start”

3 May 2022
“Even though the Constitution makes no mention of abortion, the Court held [in Roe v. Wade] that it confers a broad right to obtain one. It did not claim that American law or the common law had ever recognized such a right, and its survey of history ranged from the constitutionally irrelevant (e.g., its discussion of abortion in antiquity) to the plainly incorrect (e.g., its assertion that abortion was probably never a crime under the common law).”

Justice Samuel Alito, United States Supreme Court

More here.

from → Politics/Current events
