Justin Popovich: “the Gospel of the God-man with a gospel according to man”

1 May 2022
tags: ,

“All the European humanisms strive consciously or subconsciously, but they strive unceasingly, for one result: to replace the Gospel of the God-man with a gospel according to man, to replace the philosophy of the God-man with a philosophy according to man, to replace the culture of the God-man with a culture according to man. In brief, they seek to replace life according to the God-man with life according to man” 

St. Justin Popovich

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
