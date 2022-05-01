Justin Popovich: “the Gospel of the God-man with a gospel according to man”
1 May 2022
“All the European humanisms strive consciously or subconsciously, but they strive unceasingly, for one result: to replace the Gospel of the God-man with a gospel according to man, to replace the philosophy of the God-man with a philosophy according to man, to replace the culture of the God-man with a culture according to man. In brief, they seek to replace life according to the God-man with life according to man”
St. Justin Popovich
