Abbot Tryphon: “All this could be taken away in an instant”

1 May 2022
“Many people who have abundance, tend to ignore the plight of those unfortunate enough to have lost everything, perhaps fearing they may be next. They’ve given themselves over to the pursuit of pleasure and enjoyment, like the grasshopper of storybook fame, fiddling away, and not preparing for winter.

Having job security, and money, often leads to a sense of false security, and the person is distracted from the real meaning of life. We were not placed on this earth to pursue pleasure, but rather, to pursue the Kingdom of God. We dare not allow ourselves to ignore the spiritual, especially if we are feeling comfortable with job security, and abundance. All this could be taken away in an instant, and we would have squandered valuable time, and finding ourselves in a state of spiritual poverty, as earthy poverty has taken a grip on us.”

Abbot Tryphon

More here.

