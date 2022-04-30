“if only one person stands up”

.

“What is the Asch Experiment?

The Asch Experiment, conducted by Solomon Asch, found out that most people, when seeing a “consensus” of participants agreeing on something that is fairly obviously false, actually ends up agreeing with those false opinions just because everyone else seems to think so.

Here’s more, via Wikipedia:

The critical element of the experiment was that eight college students were included in an experiment where seven of them were actors and one was actually the real subject. The seven actors would go first and agree to a falsehood that was obvious to the real subject.

Even knowing that the others were agreeing to something the real subject didn’t believe, an incredibly large number of the subjects went along with the falsehood.

Overall, 75% of participants gave at least one incorrect answer out of the 12 critical trials. In his opinion regarding the study results, Asch put it this way: “That intelligent, well-meaning, young people are willing to call white black is a matter of concern.”

Getting people to believe known falsehoods (white is black) is a pretty strong psychological tool. It is also very dangerous.

Equally critical is what happened if there was any dissent.

In studies that had one actor give correct responses to the questions, only 5% of the participants continued to answer with the majority.

As Asch showed, if only one person stands up, the sheep aren’t sheep anymore.“

Vic Hughs

More here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.