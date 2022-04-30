“for Christians it is not possible to accept the mark”

.

“Under economic duress, Christians will be strongly tempted to think that they can receive the mark of the beast without being harmed thereby. They will reason, “Of what benefit is it to refuse if we starve? The mark on our flesh will not affect the faith in our hearts.”

The Russian New Martyr Bishop Damascene specifically addressed this argument, pointing out that for Christians it is not possible to accept the mark anywhere. “Why is it that the seal of Antichrist… will be placed not upon the forehead and the hand simultaneously, but upon the forehead OR the hand? … This will occur because at that time there will be people who will affirm that it is possible and permissible to recognize the God-fighting authority of Antichrist if only one remains a Christian in one’s soul. From such ones Antichrist will not demand that they share his way of thinking; in other words, upon all such one he will not place the seal on their forehead, but will demand of them only the recognition of his authority, which is, according to St. Hippolytus, the seal on the hand… A Christian by this very fact will cut off from himself every possibility of doing good and righteous deeds, for in his faith there will be missing the chief sign of uprightness—the confession of God as God and the recognition of Him as the Being that stands above all… Repentance is impossible for such ones, according to the teaching of the Holy Church; and it is impossible only because the seal of Christ and the seal of Antichrist are incompatible with each other, and the reception of one banishes the presence of the other.”

Dennis E. Engleman, Ultimate Things