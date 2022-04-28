“Magnify, O my soul, Christ the life-giver”

I am shamelessly stealing this lovely Pascha hymn from the website Russian-Faith.

The Paschal Canon – Ode 9

Refrain 1: Magnify, O my soul, Him Whom suffered willingly and was buried and rose from the grave on the third day.

Eirmos: Shine, shine, O New Jerusalem, for the glory of the Lord has risen upon thee. Now dance for joy and be glad, O Zion! And thou, pure Mother of God, rejoice in the rising of Him Whom thou didst bear.

Refrain 2: Magnify, O my soul, Christ the life-giver, Who rose from the grave on the third day.

Again: Shine, shine…

Refrain 3: Christ is the New Pascha, the living sacrificial Victim, the Lamb of God Who takes away the sin of the world.

Troparion: O divine, O dear, O sweetest Voice! For Thou, O Christ, hast faithfully promised to be with us to the end of the world. And holding fast this promise as an anchor of hope, we the faithful rejoice.

Refrain 4: The Angel cried to her who is full of grace: Rejoice, pure Virgin! And again I say, Rejoice! Thy Son has risen on the third day from the grave, and has raised the dead. Rejoice, you people!

Again: O divine, O dear…

Refrain 5: Roaring royally, as the Lion of Judas, Thou hast slept, and Thou hast awakened the dead of all past ages.

Again: O divine, O dear…

Refrain 6: Mary Magdalene ran to the sepulchre, and she saw Christ, and spoke to Him as to the gardener.

Troparion: O great and holiest Pascha, Christ! O Wisdom, Word and Power of God! Grant that we may more perfectly partake of Thee in the unending Day of Thy Kingdom.

Refrain 7: The radiant Angel cried to the women: Stop your tears, for Christ has risen.

Refrain 8: You people, rejoice, for Christ has risen, trampling down death and raising the dead.

Refrain 9: Today all creation is glad and rejoices, for Christ has risen and hell has been conquered.

Refrain 10: Today the Master conquered hell and raised the prisoners from all the ages which it had held in bitter bondage.

Refrain 11: Magnify, O my soul, the might of the Tri-Personed and Undivided Godhead.

Refrain 12: Rejoice, O Virgin, rejoice! Rejoice, O blessed one! Rejoice, O glorious one! For thy Son has risen from the grave on the third day.

Katavasia: Shine, shine…

