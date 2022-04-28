Dionysius: “the oneness and deifying simplicity of the Father”

” ‘Every good endowment and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights’ (Jms. 1:17). But there is something more. Inspired by the Father, each procession of the Light spreads itself generously toward us, and, in its power to unify, it stirs us by lifting us up. It returns us back to the oneness and deifying simplicity of the Father who gathers us in. For, as the sacred Word says, ‘from Him and to Him are all things’ (Rom. 11:36).”

St. Dionysius, Pseudo-Dionysius: The Complete Works, The Celestial Hierarchy

