C.S. Lewis: “The devil always sends errors into the world in pairs”

“The devil always sends errors into the world in pairs–pairs of opposites. And he always encourages us to spend a lot of time thinking which is the worse. You see why, of course? He relies on your extra dislike of the one error to draw you gradually into the opposite one.”

C.S. Lewis, Mere Christianity

