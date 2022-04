J. Paul Getty: “There is obviously something wrong with our educational system”

“There is obviously something wrong with our educational system. It is not beyond the realm of possibility that there might even be something wrong with at least some of our schoolteachers. But heaven help anyone daring to express such heretical views.”

J. Paul Getty

Cases in point:

“If your parents don’t accept you for who you are, f*** them. I’m your parents now” – Oklahoma middle school teacher



This teacher was let go last week after complaints of grooming and this tiktok + others containing questionable content were brought to the principal’s attention. pic.twitter.com/eBgAWCW3K7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2022

“Diversity is my favorite thing to teach” says non-binary preschool teacher who also makes 4 year olds pick a pronoun pin every day to wear pic.twitter.com/6IRmh4v8Co — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 12, 2022

Trans non-binary elementary teacher says 3 year olds are old enough to learn about gender identity, sexual orientation, and pronouns. These are the people teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/fylE9jCQrF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2022

