Ignatius of Antioch: “one common supplication, one mind, one hope”

“The Lord does nothing without the Father, for He says, ‘I can do nothing of Myself’ (Jn. 5:30), so do you, neither presbyter, nor deacon, nor layman, do anything without the bishop. Nor let anything appear commendable to you which is contrary to his judgment. For every such thing is sinful, and opposed to the will of God. Do come into the same place for prayer. Let there be one common supplication, one mind, one hope, with faith unblameable in Christ Jesus, than which nothing is more excellent. All of you, as one man, run together into the temple of God, to one altar, to one Jesus Christ, the High Priest of the unbegotten God.”

St. Ignatius of Antioch

