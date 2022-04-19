Gregory Palamas: “He was purified for our sake”

.

“Christ came for baptism partly out of obedience towards the One Who sent John. As He Himself said, ‘Thus it becomes us to fulfill all righteousness’ (Mt. 3:15). Other reasons were to make Himself known, to make a beginning of guiding us towards salvation, and to confirm to His followers, Who were baptized in accordance with His teaching and commandments, that the Holy Spirit is given in baptism, and that through the Holy Spirit baptism is made a cleansing remedy for the stains sunk deeply into us, because of having been born and living in the passions. Although Christ had no need of cleansing even as man, since He was born of a pure Virgin and lived completely without sin, He was purified for our sake, just as it was for our sake that He deigned to be born.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

.

.

.

.

.

.

.