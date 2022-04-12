Scott Ritter: “The law of war which,…, Russia is assiduously adhering to”
Scott Ritter is a former Marine Corps intelligence officer who has had a notable career with the United Nations implementing arms control treaties. In the lead up to the second Persian Gulf War, when the Bush administration was telling lies about Saddam Hussein having weapons of mass destruction, Scott Ritter was willing to stand alone and say exactly how he knew that was untrue. Today again he is countering the lies of globalists, politicians and media. Among many other things he says here that, “The law of war which, again I reiterate, Russia is assiduously adhering to. All of this mythology of, you know, the brutality of the Russian forces is just an absurdity in the extreme.”
The video below is about an hour long, but that hour’s investment would make you better informed about the war in Ukraine than you would be if you watched CNN or Fox 24/7.
Ukraine is the clearing house for money laundering and illegal activity to the Deep State there is a serious tell here:
Examine who are the biggest supporters of Ukraine? Who is pushing for Ukraine?
Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Barrack Obama, George Soros, Bill Gates, The NYT, The Washington Post, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, MSNBC, CNN, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, The broads on The View, Stephen Colbert, Bill Kristol, Victoria Nuland, Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Adam Kinzinger, Liz Cheney, Joe Scarborough
Mika Bryzinski, Lisa Murkowski, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, etcetera etcetera.
You could add Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck to that list.