Scott Ritter: “The law of war which,…, Russia is assiduously adhering to”

Scott Ritter is a former Marine Corps intelligence officer who has had a notable career with the United Nations implementing arms control treaties. In the lead up to the second Persian Gulf War, when the Bush administration was telling lies about Saddam Hussein having weapons of mass destruction, Scott Ritter was willing to stand alone and say exactly how he knew that was untrue. Today again he is countering the lies of globalists, politicians and media. Among many other things he says here that, “The law of war which, again I reiterate, Russia is assiduously adhering to. All of this mythology of, you know, the brutality of the Russian forces is just an absurdity in the extreme.”

The video below is about an hour long, but that hour’s investment would make you better informed about the war in Ukraine than you would be if you watched CNN or Fox 24/7.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.