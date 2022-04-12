Peter Hitchens: “the principal obstacle to the desire of earthly utopians”

“Only one reliable force stands in the way of the power of the strong over the weak. Only one reliable force forms the foundation of the concept of the rule of law. Only one reliable force restrains the hand of the man of power. And, in an age of power-worship, the Christian religion has become the principal obstacle to the desire of earthly utopians for absolute power.”

Peter Hitchens, The Rage Against God: How Atheism Led Me to Faith

